Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $28.04 Million in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 414,033 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,044,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 578 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 337,285 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,649 shares during the period. 10.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.