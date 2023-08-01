Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $37.21 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,594 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $37,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ossiam lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.75. 2,585,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,147. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.39 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

