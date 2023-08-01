Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $30.99 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,661 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

WFC stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,694,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,721,039. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

