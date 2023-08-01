Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $24.22 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.40. 4,562,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,882,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $117.93. The firm has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

