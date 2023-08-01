OraSure Technologies (OSUR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $154.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.14 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $7.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,123,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 251,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 58,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,440,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 63,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,156,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after acquiring an additional 205,126 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,953,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 236,827 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSUR. StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About OraSure Technologies

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.