OraSure Technologies (OSUR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $154.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.14 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OraSure Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $7.82.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OSUR. StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.
