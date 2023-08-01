Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.89. 4,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,457. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Further Reading
