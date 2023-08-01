Oppenheimer Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $25.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 14,869 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $334,552.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,356 shares in the company, valued at $548,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 14,869 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $334,552.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,356 shares in the company, valued at $548,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $3,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

