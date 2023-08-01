OPKO Health (OPK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. 921,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,431. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In related news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 187,608 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,172.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after purchasing an additional 346,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 423,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

