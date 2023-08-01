OPENLANE (KAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect OPENLANE to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.47 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect OPENLANE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

OPENLANE Trading Up 0.7 %

KAR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. 141,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. OPENLANE has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPENLANE

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.