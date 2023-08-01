OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.78

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 48378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.26.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. OneSoft Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.77% and a negative net margin of 32.78%. The business had revenue of C$2.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSoft Solutions Inc. will post 0.0107919 EPS for the current year.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

