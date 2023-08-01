ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,462. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

