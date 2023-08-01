Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Bought by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned about 0.13% of Ondas worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Ondas in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ondas Price Performance

Shares of ONDS stock remained flat at $1.63 during trading on Tuesday. 318,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,219. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 1,801.65% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

