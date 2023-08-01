OmniaVerse 1-Day Volume Reaches $58,558.13 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 52% against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $58,558.13 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

