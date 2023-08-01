Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells $58,664.00 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.63. The company had a trading volume of 312,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,671. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

