Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) EVP Sells $733,520.00 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. 959,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,889. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORI. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Old Republic International by 14.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Old Republic International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

