Olaplex (OLPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Olaplex has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Olaplex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Olaplex stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 895,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 9.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Olaplex by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

