OFS Capital (OFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect OFS Capital to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in OFS Capital by 204.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OFS Capital by 46.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

