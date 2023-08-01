OFS Capital (OFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect OFS Capital to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ OFS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.74.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
