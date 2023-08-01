Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $528.67 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.74. 1,067,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $57,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,255 shares of company stock worth $238,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

