Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Increased by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 4.8% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $17,346,260,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.73. 1,429,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.57 and its 200-day moving average is $154.53. The firm has a market cap of $362.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

