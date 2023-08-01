Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$0.80 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 15.6 %

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,414,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,605,455. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.96.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after buying an additional 863,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,716,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,503,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,627,000 after buying an additional 169,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,885,000 after buying an additional 196,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

