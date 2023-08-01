Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.99. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $40.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $15,673,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after buying an additional 554,950 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $13,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.