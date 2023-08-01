North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.16.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NRT traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 642,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,450. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 5,951.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 68.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Stories

