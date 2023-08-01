North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

NOA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. 58,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in North American Construction Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.