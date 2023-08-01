Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Nortec Minerals Stock Down 16.7 %
The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23.
About Nortec Minerals
Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.
