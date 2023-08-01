NNN REIT (NNN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect NNN REIT to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NNN REIT to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.45. 2,389,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,073. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. NNN REIT has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the first quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NNN REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

