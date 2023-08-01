NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.53

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 9845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About NIPPON STL & SU/S
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.
