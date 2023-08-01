NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Nomura cut shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.64.

NIO stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 68,347,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,003,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIO by 1,182.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NIO by 161.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

