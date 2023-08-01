Nickel Industries Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:NIC)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2023

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NICGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yuanyuan Xu 21,186,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. In related news, insider Yuanyuan Xu 21,186,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. Also, insider Weifeng Huang acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$304,150.00 ($204,127.52). Insiders own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Nickel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; 80% interest in the Angel Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Oracle Nickel project.

Read More

Dividend History for Nickel Industries (ASX:NIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.