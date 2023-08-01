Nickel Industries Limited (NIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82.

In other news, insider Yuanyuan Xu 21,186,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. In related news, insider Yuanyuan Xu 21,186,979 shares of Nickel Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. Also, insider Weifeng Huang acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$304,150.00 ($204,127.52). 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; 80% interest in the Angel Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Oracle Nickel project.

