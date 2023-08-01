NewtekOne (NEWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect NewtekOne to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, analysts expect NewtekOne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NewtekOne Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $438.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. NewtekOne has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $23.11.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NewtekOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Insider Transactions at NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,667,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,830 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 26.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

