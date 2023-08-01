Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2023

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWLGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,264,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,721. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

