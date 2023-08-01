Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,525. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.84%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $49,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

