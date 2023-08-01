New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Raised to $15.00 at Bank of America

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NYCB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. 2,717,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,401,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,453,000 after buying an additional 13,681,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,784 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,839,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,054,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

