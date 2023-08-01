New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $113.72

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 113.72 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 113.72 ($1.46), with a volume of 8865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.49).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.76 million, a PE ratio of -504.35 and a beta of 0.27.

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

