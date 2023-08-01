New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given New $1.00 Price Target at TD Securities

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $1.05 to $1.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a reduce rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.18 on Friday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $804.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in New Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in New Gold by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

