New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given New $1.00 Price Target at TD Securities

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $1.05 to $1.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a reduce rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.33.
New Gold Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.18 on Friday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $804.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
