Neuronetics (STIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Neuronetics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 62.22% and a negative net margin of 55.34%. On average, analysts expect Neuronetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Neuronetics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 54,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

About Neuronetics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

