Nervos Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.78 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $118.19 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,440.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.00318016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.96 or 0.00828630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013459 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00543977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00062594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00129408 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,272,821,525 coins and its circulating supply is 41,671,863,353 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

