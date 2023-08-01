NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,775,000 after acquiring an additional 668,869 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $188,921,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 196,816 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,156,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3,054.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,411,000 after buying an additional 96,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $341.56. The company had a trading volume of 303,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $198.59 and a 52 week high of $344.82.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.