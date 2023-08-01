NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 26 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.45.

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 746,556 shares of company stock worth $334,342,879. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $453.14. 1,016,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $430.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

