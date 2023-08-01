NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.4% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 541,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,269. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $47.31.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.