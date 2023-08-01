NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,880 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 6,413,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,834,506. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.