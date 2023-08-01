NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 2.2% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,421,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 188,885 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 141.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, American Trust increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

Shares of BIL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,144,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

