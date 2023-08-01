NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Invests $45.90 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 456,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,903,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 8.0% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $550,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,396,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,988,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,486,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,540. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

