NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

