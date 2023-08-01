NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.36. 6,228,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,079,310. The firm has a market cap of $307.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day moving average is $162.39. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

