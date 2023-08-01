NCR (NCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. NCR has set its Q2 guidance at $0.70-$0.76 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.30-$3.50 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 26.02%. On average, analysts expect NCR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NCR stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. 49,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,399. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.64. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after buying an additional 953,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,540,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,821,000 after purchasing an additional 169,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,851,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,047,000 after purchasing an additional 354,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NCR by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,840,000 after purchasing an additional 648,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NCR by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,083,000 after buying an additional 417,628 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

