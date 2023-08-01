Nano Market Cap Achieves $90.59 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Nano has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002360 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $90.59 million and $1.31 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,810.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00322334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.26 or 0.00837404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00561270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00063053 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00130536 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

