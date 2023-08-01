Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Nabors Industries Company Profile

NYSE:NBR opened at $122.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average is $122.68. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.80.

(Get Free Report

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.