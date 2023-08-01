MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,548. The company has a market capitalization of $330.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.83. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in MVB Financial by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

