Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Werner Enterprises worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 68,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,986. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

